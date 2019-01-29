LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A Kearney woman whose two young daughters died during extreme heat is charged with murder in their deaths.

A Clay County grand jury on Tuesday charged 30-year-old Jenna Boedecker with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three other charges.

The indictment alleges Boedecker left her 2-year-old and infant daughters inside a vehicle overnight at a rural home near Kearney. Emergency responders declared the girls dead on July 4.

Boedecker told police at the time she put the girls in a Jeep while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep, leaving them outside.

She is also charged with property damage and domestic assault stemming from confrontations with her husband July 3.

She is being held on $500,000 bond. The indictment does not name an attorney for Boedecker.





