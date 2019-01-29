CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A 20-year-old North Carolina woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 7-month-old daughter.

News outlets cite a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police statement that says officers responding to a call for service early Monday found the baby, Jade Williams, unresponsive. Jade was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Jade’s mother, Raeonna Allen Watson, was interviewed at police headquarters. Police say she was charged as a result of information gathered during the interview and investigations at the hospital and the home where Jade was found.

Police have not said what caused the baby’s death.

No further information has been released. Reports didn’t include comment from Watson or a representative. Online records indicate she’ll appear in court Tuesday afternoon.





