PHOENIX (AP) - Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday at the trial of a man charged with killing an Arizona police officer nine years ago during a traffic stop and then leading officers on a 50-mile chase.

Christopher Redondo pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the 2010 death of Gilbert police Lt. Eric Shuhandler.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Redondo is accusing of shooting Shuhandler after the officer pulled over Redondo’s pickup truck for having an obscured license plate.

Authorities say an associate of Redondo drove the pickup as Redondo fired gunshots and tossed out wrenches, other tools and an air compressor tank at pursuing officers.

The chase ended in the mining community of Superior.

Redondo and his associate were wounded in an exchange of gunfire after the chase ended.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.