KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Police say a suspect died in a shootout with a trooper along a highway near the Pennsylvania border.

Officials say the unidentified trooper was attempting to pull over a vehicle on Monday evening that was wanted in connection with a motor vehicle complaint. Police say the driver took evasive action before eventually stopping his vehicle along Route 17 near Binghamton. The suspect opened fire on the pursuing trooper.

Police say the two exchanged gunfire, resulting in the death of the suspect. Authorities say the trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Police will release additional information as the investigation continues.





