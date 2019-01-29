The man accused of killing of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue last fall now faces 63 new federal charges, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, according to an indictment lodged Tuesday.

The new charges could lead to the death penalty if he is found guilty, according to the Justice Department.

Robert Bowers was charged in a superseding indictment that adds 13 violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act to the original 44 counts lodged against him last year.

The superseding indictment also alleges that Mr. Bowers willfully caused bodily injury to 11 deceased people and two surviving victims because of their actual and perceived religion.

Mr. Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and wounding six others at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges.

The superseding indictment further alleges that on October 10, 2018, Mr. Bowers posted statements on a website critical of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and affiliated congregations hosting refugee-related events.

Mr. Bowers wrote online that “jews are the children of satan,” and other posts referred to Jewish people using anti-Semitic slurs, the indictment says.





