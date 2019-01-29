President Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr. Stone was arranged before U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson in Washington, D.C, on charges he lied to lawmakers, tampered with a witness and obstructed a congressional probe into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

He remained uncharacteristically quiet during the hearing, answering only a few of Judge Robinson’s questions with a “Yes, your honor.”

His attorney Robert Buschel stood before the podium to announce his client would not plead guilty.

The case which is being prosecuted through a joint agreement between the special counsel’s office and the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., heads back to court on Friday. Both sides will appear before Judge Amy Berman Jackson who will oversee the case.

Judge Robinson released Mr. Stone on the same conditions as Florida judge. His travel is restricted to Florida, Washington and New York and he is barred from applying for a new passport.

He is also prevented from contacting witnesses at his upcoming trial.

Upon leaving the courtroom, Mr. Stone told reporters that he feels “fine.”

Prosecutors say Mr. Stone lied to investigators about his communications with WikiLeaks related to the release of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign just before the election.

They also say Mr. Stone threatened an associate whose congressional testimony would contradict his statements.

He has maintained his innocence, telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson he will be vindicated just hours after his arrest.

Tuesday marked the second court appearance for Mr. Stone, who was arrested early Friday morning at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home. Dozens of FBI agents raided his home, fearing he might destroy evidence or run.

Mr. Stone later alleged the FBI used “Gestapo tactics” during the arrest.

In the first hearing before a federal judge in Florida, Mr. Stone’s bail was set at $250,000 and his travel was limited to Florida, New York and Washington, D.C.

Judge Jackson, who will no handle the Stone cases, has managed most of the cases brought by Mr. Mueller’s team.

She is currently handling the case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple charges, including violating foreign lobbying laws.

The atmosphere in Washington was filled with supporters and detractors outside the courtroom. It was much calmer than the chaos that surrounded Mr. Stone’s Florida court appearance. Yet, Mr. Stone did face some boos from the crowd.

After the Florida hearing was over, Mr. Stone flashed a Richard Nixon victory sign, criticized Mr. Mueller and insisted that he will not turn against the president.

The crowd booed and chanted “Lock him up!” while he spoke, which at times was drowned out by cheers.

Mr. Stone is the 34th person and sixth Trump associate to be charged by Mr. Mueller. He and a Russian company are the only two entities to mount a legal challenge to Mr. Mueller’s accusations.





