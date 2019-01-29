NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man charged with a 2012 shooting at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru window has gone on trial for the second time.

Quavon Torres was previously convicted of murder in August 2014 in the death of 59-year-old Donald Bradley.

The New Haven Register reports that his conviction was overturned by an appellate court, which said the judge should not have allowed a witness to make an in-court identification of Torres.

The 25-year-old Torres, who is still being held in lieu of $800,000 bail, again faces charges of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Prosecutors say he and Bradley were in the same car at a Burger King drive-thru when they had a dispute and Torres opened fire.

The defense says someone else in the car shot Bradley.

