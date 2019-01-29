FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with a decadesold rape investigation in North Carolina.

News outlets report 52-year-old Anthony Keith Grant, of North Charleston, was arrested Monday. Fayetteville police spokesman Shawn Strepay says Grant is charged in a 1987 rape.

Police say Grant raped a convenience store employee and then robbed the business.

Police had recently reopened the case after sending the sexual assault kit for DNA testing, which connected Grant to the crime. He’s charged with second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and common law robbery. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Cold Case Lead Investigator John Somerindyke says Grant’s case is one of 37 rape cold cases now solved. The department has sent the last batch of the 600 backlogged kits out for testing.





