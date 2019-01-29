Democrats have tapped failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to deliver their response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech next week, giving her a major national platform.



The selection of a rising star black woman also solves a problem for Democratic leaders, who otherwise might have faced questions if they’d picked from among members of Congress, given the number of people eyeing a White House bid from Capitol Hill.



Ms. Abrams is a natural choice to carry Democrats’ messages of diversity and voting rights expansion.



She had complained during last year’s campaign that voting was too restricted in her race, and after the Election Day numbers showed her losing, she complained that the votes weren’t being counted correctly.



Even as she belatedly conceded her loss, she said “democracy failed” her state.



“She is just a great spokesperson,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters in announcing Ms. Abrams’ selection.



She will speak Feb. 5, just after Mr. Trump delivers his speech to a joint session of Congress.





