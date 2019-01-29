BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A woman says she and her husband begged for their lives before being shot in the head during a home invasion in Millinocket, Maine.

Diem Lapierre testified Tuesday that Christopher Murray held a pillow to her head and shot her twice, and then shot her husband, Wayne, on Dec. 19, 2017. He later died.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Diem Lapierre, a native of Vietnam, testified through an interpreter that “God brought me back” before she freed herself and called police.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Tony Locklear, 22-year-old Alexis Locklear and 39-year-old Murray intended to rob Lapierre, a licensed medical marijuana grower.

Murray is on trial for murder, elevated aggravated assault and robbery. Tony Locklear pleaded guilty to the same charges; his daughter, Alexis, pleaded guilty to robbery.

