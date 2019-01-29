HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on the injury of five Houston police officers Monday (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Houston’s police chief says the two suspects killed in a gunbattle that injured five undercover narcotics officers were a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday said Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed in the raid Monday. He said that looking into their criminal history will be part of the investigation.

Police have said the suspects were killed after shots were fired at the officers who were trying to serve a search warrant at a southeast Houston home.

Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

Acevedo says that after the shooting, a search of the home found marijuana and a white powdery substance. He also said two rifles were found in the house.

He says police had bought black tar heroin at the house in the past but didn’t find any Monday.

___

11:45 p.m.

Houston’s police chief says what began as an attempt to serve a search warrant at a suspected drug house turned into a gunbattle that killed two suspects and injured five officers, including four who were shot.

Chief Art Acevedo says the suspects were killed Monday after firing at officers who were trying to enter a southeast Houston home where authorities allege black tar heroin was being sold.

Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

Acevedo says two of the officers who were shot were hit in the neck by gunfire and are in critical but stable condition.

Two other officers, including the one who injured a knee, are in good condition. One officer who was shot in the shoulder has been released.

Police didn’t immediately release additional information about the suspects.





