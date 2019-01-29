JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a third person has been arrested in the death of a Mississippi pastor who was shot outside of his church earlier this month.

News outlets report 19-year-old Morgan Quinn faces charges of capital murder, armed robbery, auto theft and conspiracy.

Police say 22-year-old Marquez Hamilton was arrested Jan. 14, a day after the Rev. Anthony Longino was killed. Investigators say Hamilton said he and his friends had plans to rob Longino, who was killed as he opened the doors of New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

Also in custody is 23-year-old Bernard Randall.

Jackson police announced Quinn’s arrest Tuesday. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Multiple deaths in early January prompted Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to call for tougher gun restrictions.





