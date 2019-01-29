TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A twice convicted Kansas rapist who has spent more than half his life in prison has been arrested in another sexual assault.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County Jail records show that 58-year-old Billy Jack Hayes was booked early Monday on suspicion of rape in one case and aggravated burglary and misdemeanor sexual battery in another case. No charges were immediately filed.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Hayes has been in and out of prison for the past four decades. He has convictions for rapes and other crimes committed in 1974 and 1984 in Shawnee County. He was paroled most recently in September.

