LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana woman faces preliminary animal cruelty charges after authorities found dozens of dogs and other animals living in deplorable conditions on her property.

Court documents say officers who served a warrant on 73-year-old Julia K. Arney’s Loogootee home last week found 72 dogs, 11 horses and two donkeys in filthy conditions.

Many of the dogs were locked in feces-covered cages without food, water or protection from severe cold. Some were dead.

Arney remained held without bond Tuesday at the Martin County Jail on preliminary animal neglect and animal cruelty charges. It’s unclear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

The Martin County Humane Society is seeking donations for the care of the dogs. An Evansville rescue group is caring for the horses and donkeys.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.