JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) - A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her dog has bitten or attacked people five times since last September.

Twenty-two-year-old Mariah Bermel is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, keeping a dangerous dog and failing to vaccinate it for rabies.

KQDJ reports Bermel told police her pit bull was a service dog and she wanted to shoot the dog so it would stop biting people. Jamestown police alerted the public Jan. 25 after the dog attacked and seriously injured someone.

It’s not clear what has happened to the dog.

