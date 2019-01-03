JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) - Jamestown police are looking for two men believed to have been involved in an assault at a local motel before leading officers on a chase.

Authorities say two men and a woman forced their way into a room at the Buffalo Motel about 2 a.m. Wednesday, assaulted a couple and stole some items. KQDJ reports the woman was arrested at the motel. The two men fled in a vehicle and led officers on a chase during which speeds exceeded 90 mph.

Police later abandoned the pursuit for safety concerns.

Information from: KQDJ-AM, http://www.newsdakota.com/kqdj-1400am





