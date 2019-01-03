MIAMI (AP) - An African-American teen in Florida is fighting back after being accused of cheating on the SAT.

Kamilah Campbell improved her score by 330 points when she took it again in October. The 18-year-old says she spent hours studying so she could get into Florida State University. But a representative from the standardized test said her score is under review and that she likely had prior knowledge of the test.

Attorney Benjamin Crump is taking Campbell’s case pro bono. The Miami Herald reports he sent a letter to the score validation company demanding that her scores be released or it could constitute a civil rights violation.

Campbell sent the board a photo of the book she studied with and letters from a teacher and study partner.

A College Board spokesman said scores are only cancelled if there is substantial evidence beyond the test score.





