The Justice Department is reportedly investigating allegations former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to federal investigators.

Mr. Zinke, who left office Wednesday, is being investigated by the Justice Department’s public integrity section for possibly lying to the Interior’s inspector general investigators, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The inspector general was looking into multiple inquiries regarding Mr. Zinke, including a land deal he entered into with the chairman of Halliburton, the department’s handling of a Connecticut casino project, and whether the boundaries for a national monument were redrawn to benefit a state lawmaker.

It was during the investigations that authorities became aware that Mr. Zinke may have lied to them, The Post reported.

It was reported in October that the inspector general referred a case related to Mr. Zinke to the Justice Department, though it is unclear which one since the department doesn’t discuss open cases.

A spokesman for Mr. Zinke told The Post that the former Cabinet official voluntarily participated in the interviews for the probe looking into the Connecticut casino project and “to the best of his knowledge answered all questions truthfully.”

Mr. Zinke submitted his resignation in December amid the investigations.

“After 30 years of public service, I cannot justify spending thousands of dollars defending myself and my family against false allegations,” he wrote in the resignation letter.





