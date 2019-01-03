President Trump on Thursday called the family and colleagues of slain California police officer Ronil Singh, who was killed on the day after Christmas, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president “praised Officer Singh’s service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement’s rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect.”

Prosecutors have charged illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga with shooting to death the 33-year-old Newman, California police officer after he was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.

The president’s phone calls came as he is locked in a showdown with congressional Democrats over their refusal to fund his request for a border wall.

Immigration officials say Perez Arriaga was never properly turned over to federal authorities despite his two previous arrests for drunk driving.

Included in the president’s calls were Mr. Singh’s wife, Amanika “Mika” Chand-Singh; Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson, and Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County, California.





