KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the first homicide of 2019 in Kansas City.
KMBC-TV reports that a stabbing was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment. Officers say someone drove the victim to a hospital, where the person died a short time later. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Police are looking for a suspect.
