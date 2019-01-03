GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A homeless couple charged with operating a meth lab in the home of a person who had taken them in have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Tia Charmagne Klazon and Kiel Thomas Freeman were charged in October after the homeowner told police she noticed them carrying garbage bags up to her attic, and later noticed what she thought to be drug paraphernalia.

Police said they found products and byproducts of the drug in the attic.

Klazon and Freeman, both 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal depositing of chemical waste and reckless endangerment. As part of their plea, prosecutors dropped charges that they operated a meth lab.

The Tribune Review reports each was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail but could be released earlier into a drug treatment program.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com





