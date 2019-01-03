The Trump administration has reportedly reached out to former Democratic presidential hopeful Jim Webb to discuss the possibility of having him serve as defense secretary.

The New York Times cited “three officials” in its Thursday afternoon report that Mr. Webb, an outspoken opponent of the Iraq war and a former U.S. senator from Virginia, is being sought out.

According to one of those three officials, representatives of Vice President Mike Pence and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney “have reached out” to Mr. Webb, although there was no indication of how successfully.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned last month over Mr. Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria, and Mr. Webb, a former Navy secretary and longtime serviceman, is considered a better bet for that policy given his own opposition to foreign entanglements.





