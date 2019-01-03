By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 3, 2019

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - A judge has scheduled a hearing later this month to announce his verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing his sister in northwest Iowa.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary had presided over the nonjury trial of 36-year-old Thomas Bibler. Bibler was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the June 11, 2016, stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, of Le Mars. Bibler was arrested that day after a short standoff at his Le Mars apartment.

Bibler testified that he took a prescription sleep aid and other medications the night his sister died and didn’t remember what happened.

Neary set Jan. 18 as the date for the hearing in Le Mars.


