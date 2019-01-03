LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man was robbed after inviting a date whom he met online to his Lawrence apartment.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the robbery happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday. Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the victim told police he met the robber on a dating website. When the man arrived, he brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s bank card.
The suspect fled and used the bank card a short time later. No one was immediately arrested.
