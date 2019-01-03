SALEM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing a kitten, taking a photo of the animal and throwing it in the trash has been held without bail.
The Salem News reports that 43-year-old Peter Rice, of Salem, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including animal cruelty and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Police arrested Rice on Tuesday after a woman sent police an image of the stabbed kitten her boyfriend had received from Rice. Investigators say Rice initially denied knowing about a cat his girlfriend had been watching for a neighbor.
Police say Rice later told investigators he had punched and stabbed the cat after it scratched him.
His court-appointed attorney said Rice was asking to be sent to a Veterans Administration hospital for treatment in lieu of being held in jail.
___
Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.