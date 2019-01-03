PHOENIX (AP) - Prosecutors face a Friday deadline for responding to Jodi Arias‘ appeal of her murder conviction in the 2008 death of her former boyfriend.

Lawyers for Arias filed their appellate brief in July saying a prosecutor’s misconduct and a judge’s failure to control news coverage deprived her of a fair trial.

Arias‘ attorneys had said prosecutor Juan Martinez improperly questioned witnesses, ignored rulings on evidence and courted news coverage and that Judge Sherry Stephens let news organizations turn the trial into a “circus-like atmosphere.”

Arias is serving a life sentence for her conviction in Travis Alexander’s death.

Prosecutors said Arias attacked Alexander after he wanted to end their affair and planned a trip with another woman.

Arias acknowledged killing Alexander. But she claimed it was self-defense after he attacked her.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.