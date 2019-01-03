JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a second person has been arrested in the Christmas Day killing of a mother of two in Kansas.

Junction City police say 33-year-old Mashaun Jay Baker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of capital murder in the death of 31-year-old Jenna Schafer. Police Capt. Trish Giordano says Schafer was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 in an apartment. Her obituary said she had two daughters.

Police previously arrested 33-year-old Dion Green, of Junction City, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Neither man has been charged. Baker was scheduled to make a first appearance Thursday afternoon, and doesn’t yet have an attorney. Green’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Giordano says the children are safe. She says she can’t comment further.





