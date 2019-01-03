By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 3, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Waunakee woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for striking a pedestrian while driving drunk in Madison, leading to the person’s death.

Nicole Bruns pleaded no contest in October to homicide by drunken driving in the death of 21-year-old University of Wisconsin student Alexandra Ihm. Ihm died in March 2017 from a pulmonary embolism as she battled injuries she suffered when struck by Bruns’ car in Madison.

Authorities say Bruns’ blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive.

WISC-TV reports that she was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison to be followed by three years of extended supervision.

