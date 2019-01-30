SUMNER, Wash. (AP) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash near Sumner, Washington, that police believe was caused by a drunk driver.

KOMO reports that a vehicle travelling along the Sumner Tapps Highway was stopped to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by a speeding driver.

Authorities say the impact pushed it into another car coming head-on at 40-to-50 mph. The collision killed a 53-year-old woman from Sumner who was in the car that was trying to turn. A man in the car with the woman who died was critically injured.

Two teens were in the third car that got caught up in this wreck were also hurt, though less seriously.

Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said investigators believe the 57-year-old man who caused the wreck had alcohol in his system. The driver will face vehicular homicide and assault charges.





