COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - A 19-year-old driver is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 26 for the Platte County crash death of a motorcyclist.

Court records say Daisy Gonzalez, of Madison, pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped a related charge in return for her plea.

The records say the collision occurred Aug. 2 at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 91 and 490th Street. The records say her minivan collided with the motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Joshua Gasper, of Columbus. He died days later of his injuries.





