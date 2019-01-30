OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Three Omaha men face federal charges after being accused of the December armed kidnapping and robbery of a U.S. Postal Service truck driver in Grand Island.

Federal prosecutors say Gary Fellows, Sidney Britt and Joshua Britt have been indicted on robbery, kidnapping and use of a weapon counts for the Dec. 14 incident.

Officials say the three men were armed when they bound the truck driver’s hands, covered the driver’s head and took bags of cash and deposits belonging to the U.S. Postal Service.

Bill Hedrick is inspector in charge of the Denver division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. He says his division’s highest priority is to protect its employees from harm and that “this violent and dangerous armed kidnapping and robbery of our employee will not be tolerated.”





