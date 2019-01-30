GREENSBORO, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been convicted of shooting and killing a 7-year-old boy caught in a crossfire of gunshots as the child attended a birthday party.
News outlets reported 25-year-old JaPaul Williams of Greensboro was convicted Monday in the death of DeCorrin Johnson in 2014.
Williams was also convicted of attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Lavares Jackson.
No sentencing date has been set.
Authorities say Williams and Jackson fought over a woman near Greensboro High School when they each pulled guns and began shooting at each other.
DeCorrin was hit in the neck and died while being flown to a Birmingham hospital.
Williams initially was charged with capital murder, but the jury convicted him of the reduced charge of murder.
Jackson is awaiting trial on the same charges.
