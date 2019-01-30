FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says a Fayetteville police officer found dead was accused of crimes against a child.

News outlets report the SBI said Tuesday that 31-year-old Wade Lane Lee Jr. was found dead Sunday on an interstate median from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound. The Fayetteville Police Department said Monday that it had received a criminal complaint against one of its officers on Friday and said that officer had died Sunday.

The department declined on Monday to identify the officer, citing concerns of “revictimizing” the complainant. Arrest warrants were obtained for the officer on Friday. Authorities haven’t specified what charges the officer faced. City officials say the officer personally knew the child.

The police department says the warrants have since been withdrawn due to the death.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.