A uniformed Secret Service agent was injured Wednesday afternoon and a pedestrian was arrested after an incident involving a motorcade carrying Chinese officials in Washington, D.C., NBC News reported.

The agent was taken to the hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening, leg injury after the accident, which took place only a few blocks from the White House, near the corner of 17th Street NW and F Street.

The Chinese delegation is in Washington for trade talks, and protesters were in the area at the time of the 12:55 p.m. incident.

The suspect “attempted to impede the progress” of the motorcade “in a temporarily secured area,” according to the Secret Service. The individual was arrested for crossing a police line and assault on a police officer.





