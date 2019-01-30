COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has found a former Ohio chiropractor guilty of inappropriately touching 22 of his patients.

The judge sentenced 45-year-old Ryan Smith to serve 60 consecutive weekends in jail Tuesday, for a total of 180 days.

Smith previously pleaded no contest to 66 misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say Smith required the female patients at his Columbus office to strip down and groped them. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 74.

Smith’s attorney says he advised his client not to speak during the sentencing hearing due to pending civil lawsuits.

Smith is required to register as a sex offender.





