The Durango Herald, Jan. 30, on Democratic Colorado Senate majority moving quickly to abandon electoral college:

Before the 2018 midterm elections, Colorado was thought to be a purple state, with divided party control of the governorship and the two branches of the legislature.

After, it became one of 14 states, up from eight, where Democrats control all three. As the new legislative session got underway, however, we heard some state Democrats vow to work in the interests of all Coloradans, even Republicans, and we were contented.

On Monday, the state Senate approved a bill on a party-line vote that would award all nine of Colorado’s electoral college votes to whomever wins the national popular vote. Senate Bill 42 was titled the “National Popular Vote” act but it might just as well have been called “Hillary Clinton Won In 2016 And You Know It.”

In practice, this bill would mean that when Coloradans cast votes for president in 2020, only votes for the national winner will count.

If 90 percent voted to re-elect Trump and 10 percent voted for Kamala Harris, and Harris won the popular vote nationwide, Colorado’s Trump votes would be moot. Now flip the script and assume a Republican wins the national popular vote. Does this worry Democrats?

Apparently not, because they believe a Republican will never win the popular vote again, just as no one expects the Spanish Inquisition.

Fittingly, SB 42 is part of a compact between states to give their electoral votes this way. Populous blue states have approved it, such as California, New York, and Illinois, along with 10 more, plus D.C., for a total of 172 electoral votes. Colorado would make it 181. If or when that number reaches 271, the electoral college will cease to bear on presidential elections.

The nation will become more directly democratic for its highest office. Then perhaps we will abolish the U.S. Senate, which certainly is not democratic because it gives small states such as Colorado as much say in the nation’s affairs as New York gets. And this is the real problem with Monday’s vote. It puts party before state.

One Republican after another in the Colorado Senate sounded alarms Monday and was ignored.

A Republican offered an amendment that would have spelled out that this could result in Coloradans voting for one candidate and the state giving its votes to another. It failed.

Another proposed an amendment saying Colorado would give its electoral votes to whomever California chooses. That, too, did not pass.

Sen. Bob Gardner, a Republican from Colorado Springs, said Colorado might just as well abolish state boundaries and let the president appoint the governor.

Sen. Mike Foote, a Democrat from Centennial and the bill’s sponsor, saw no problem. “What this stands for is one person, one vote,” he said, according to Colorado Politics.

It may sound American, but the Founders did not think so.

They despised parties. They called them factions and thought they were akin to leprosy. They probably were not wrong, but they went ahead and divided into them anyway, as humans are wont to do.

And there was something else they thought was on a par with measles: direct national elections. They would pose the danger of a leveling spirit, they believed - which is why they were building a republic weighted against it.

“The evils we experience flow from the excess of democracy,” said Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts at the Constitutional Convention of 1787, looking to the early experience of direct election of state legislators.

“The people do not want virtue, but are the dupes of pretended patriots.”

The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, Jan. 29, on sheriff examining pot’s link to more crime:

An abundance of anecdotal evidence tells us the legalization and commercialization of recreational pot might increase crime. Few dare talk about it because marijuana advocates and the industry gaslight them as devotees of “Reefer Madness,” a 1936 film that showed high school students quickly going mad after smoking marijuana.

The men and women of Colorado’s law enforcement agencies aren’t sitting around watching an old melodramatic film. Instead, they are responding to more crimes that involve marijuana. They see everything from illegal grows, to deadly car crashes involving stoned drivers, to home invasions by burglars stealing pot, to domestic violence calls and homicides.

“Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez was shot to death last January during a robbery at a suspected illegal marijuana grow off Colorado 94,” writes Gazette reporter Kaitlin Durbin in conveying examples provided by local authorities. “That incident later led to a shootout in which William Bacorn, a suspect in Sanchez’s death, was killed.”

Colorado Springs and El Paso County law enforcement officials have for several years blamed the metro area’s rising crime on a proliferation of legal and illegal pot. Though compelling, an abundance of anecdotal evidence falls short of proving their claim.

For that reason, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and his staff are out to prove their suspicion. The agency began meticulously collecting time-stamped data this year that will show how often marijuana is linked to crime. They are counting crimes in which presence of marijuana was illegal, or a motivation for the crime. They are not including crimes in which legal marijuana only happened to be in the mix, and likely had no nexus to suspected criminal behavior.

Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, and to date has the most permissive laws of any developed jurisdiction in the world.

“We owe it to the Legislature and the community to do some research and (produce) data on the impact of legalization,” Sheriff’s Lt. Bill Huffor told The Gazette. “Anecdotally, we can see a rise in crime related to marijuana. But now we have a responsibility to prove it.”

Local officials aren’t alone in suspecting marijuana for a rise in crime. A media report last year cited by Forbes explains how law enforcement in Sonoma County, California, blames recreational pot for a dramatic rise in home invasions, robberies and other violent crimes.

Research in the journal Psychological Medicine and Psychology Today concludes continued use of cannabis causes violent behavior as a direct result of changes in brain function.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s most recent annual report on crimes shows an increase in crime since legalization began in 2013. Crime decreased in most other states throughout the same period.

Correlation is not cause, and anecdotes alone prove nothing much. We cannot say with certainty our state’s careless promotion of pot leads to more crime.

We can say with certainty there is reason for concern. We can also say with certainty the law enforcement community would do everyone a service to determine what role recreational, commercialized marijuana, along with illegal pot, might play in our statewide and local dilemma of rising crime.

The public and elected officials should applaud and assist the El Paso County sheriff’s effort to get real answers. We need to know the truth about the real costs of the least-regulated, for-profit marijuana free-for-all in the civilized world.

Greeley Tribune, Jan. 25, on Gov. Polis leaving unanswered questions with executive order pushing electric vehicles:

Just days after being sworn as Colorado’s governor, Jared Polis didn’t waste any time issuing an executive order to move the state’s motorists rapidly toward electric vehicles, but he was missing one key thing: how to pay for it.

While we’re not surprised by Polis’ decision, his inability to lay out a plan to pay for the state’s long-term transportation needs - namely building new roads, maintaining existing ones to serve Colorado’s burgeoning population - is problematic.

When asked how he would pay for it, Polis provided The Tribune a vague answer: “We need to make sure we’re open to having a funding source that reflects vehicles (on Colorado roads).”

Currently, transportation infrastructure is funded by taxes on gasoline and diesel. The state’s economic growth and development will need to be powered by those taxes.

Polis’ immediate success will be determined by his ability to ensure that the state’s residents can reliably get to work every day.

Coloradans drive billions of miles each year on the state’s roads, highways and freeways. And there is no sign that will slow down anytime soon. Commute times are among some of the longest in the country, and commuters into the Denver area face increasingly long travel times.

By pushing a changing to electric vehicles to this behavior, under the guise of consumer choice, the governor fails to address the state’s growth and economic reliance on reliable and affordable transportation.

When it comes to consumer choice people continue to choose trucks and sport utility vehicles powered by gasoline. There are innovative solutions when it comes to electric vehicles, but the consumer appetite for these cars remains soft and unaffordable for many.

Tesla, in fact, recently announced that it would lay off 7 percent of its workforce - hardly a cheery sign for the transition to electric vehicles.

There are some important elements of Polis executive order, including working to reduce emissions, but we suggest the governor go back to the drawing board and figure out a realistic way to pay for this plan, because the residents of Colorado deserve to be told what it’s actually going to cost.

