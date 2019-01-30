DENVER — Colorado’s new attorney general says the state will withdraw from a lawsuit challenging one of the Obama administration’s biggest climate change initiatives and instead will support the plan.

Democrat Phil Weiser’s announcement Wednesday signaled a reversal from his predecessor, Republican Cynthia Coffman, who signed Colorado onto a multistate lawsuit seeking to roll back the Clean Power Plan.

Speaking at the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show, Weiser promised other legal action to restore or retain environmental protections. He says Colorado will join lawsuits trying to keep tougher auto emission standards in place and allowing states to enact vehicle pollution limits tighter than federal standards.

Weiser defeated Republican George Brauchler in November. Coffman didn’t run for re-election but made an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination for governor.





