HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who sexually abused a girl for nearly a decade starting when she was 8 years old has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that 44-year-old Jose Vazquez was also sentenced Tuesday to years of probation, after pleading guilty in November to first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Prosecutors say Vasquez’s sexual abuse of the child began when she was 8 and continued until she was 17. The victim, who was in court Tuesday, was prepared to testify at trial.

Authorities say the Manchester man was in a position of authority over the girl and sought to isolate her from friends.

Vasquez acknowledged sexually assaulting the child, but said she initiated the contact.

