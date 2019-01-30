HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The former chairman of Stamford’s Democratic City Committee has been charged with absentee ballot fraud and forgery.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old John Mallozzi, of Stamford, orchestrated the filing of 29 fraudulent absentee ballot applications and 26 fraudulent ballots during the 2015 municipal elections, many involving members of the city’s Albanian community.

A message was left Wednesday with Mallozzi’s attorney seeking comment.

He faces 14 counts each of forgery and making a false statement in absentee balloting. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutors say a complaint was filed by the Republican registrar of voters after a resident whose name was listed on an absentee ballot that had been submitted by Mallozzi showed up in person to vote on Election Day.





