WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a suspect after the 50-year-old rammed a patrol vehicle in Wichita.

KSNW-TV reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night after the suspect fled in a pickup truck after a traffic violation. Sedgwick County Sheriff Colonel Brian Pollack says that when truck rammed a police vehicle, one of the deputies on scene fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.

