ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A federal civil rights lawsuit stemming from a 2016 arrest in northwestern Pennsylvania has been settled for $125,000.

Montrice Bolden alleged that six Erie police officers used excessive force during a June 2016 arrest outside a tavern, which was recorded on surveillance video.

Police alleged that Bolden assaulted two officers and grabbed at an officer’s sidearm. Bolden alleged he was punched “multiple times in the face,” slammed into a police cruiser and kicked while prone.

Bolden was acquitted of the most serious charges, including aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, but convicted of misdemeanors including resisting arrest and drug possession.

The Erie Times-News reports that notice of the settlement was filed Tuesday. Bolden’s attorneys praised the agreement. The city solicitor said officials are glad the matter is resolved.

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com





