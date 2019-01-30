LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky police officer has pleaded guilty to trying to entice a minor into sexual activity through the Louisville Metro Police Department’s program for teens interested in law enforcement.

The Courier Journal reports 32-year-old Brandon Wood entered the plea Monday and is now the second ex-officer charged in connection to sex abuse in the now-dissolved program.

His plea agreement says Wood was a program adviser and counselor. It says he met the teen at camp and continued to contact the teen through social media while attempting to persuade the teen into sexual activity. His sentencing is set for May.

Wood was indicted on charges of sexual abuse in 2017 and subsequently fired. He’s pleaded not guilty to those charges and is set to appear in court next month.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com





