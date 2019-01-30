BOSTON (AP) - A seventh former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to federal charges in an overtime pay scandal.

Federal prosecutors say retired Lt. David Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds for taking overtime pay for shifts he either did not work or did not complete.

Authorities say in 2016, Wilson was paid more than $12,000 in fraudulent overtime pay.

The 58-year-old Wilson, of Charlton, also issued false citations in an attempt to prove he was working during hours he was not, as did other troopers implicated in the scheme.

He also faces state charges.

Although he could have faced up to 10 years in prison, he will be sentenced to from six months to one year behind bars at sentencing scheduled for May 2.





