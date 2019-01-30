RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Rapid City woman in an alleged murder-for-hire case four years ago has been scheduled for trial this fall.

Richard Hirth faces murder and other charges in the 2015 stabbing death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld. The Rapid City Journal reports he’s set for trial Oct. 28 through Nov. 8 in Rapid City.

Hirth was arrested in May 2016 after police said a witness came forward to lead them to Rehfeld’s grave south of Rockerville. She had been missing for a year.

Another man has pleaded guilty to murder in the case, and two others have pleaded guilty to helping move Rehfeld’s body. Rehfeld’s ex-boyfriend is accused of plotting the killing and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

