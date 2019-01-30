LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - Andrew Fleming scored a career-high 38 points, on 18-of-20 shooting to tie a conference record for makes, and Maine snapped a three-game skid with a 78-59 victory over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Fleming also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to reach the 500 club and matched a career-best with four steals. Isaiah White added 10 points for Maine (4-18, 2-5 America East Conference).

Christian Lutete made 6 of 9 from long range and scored 26 points with a team-high six rebounds for UMass Lowell (12-10, 4-3), which had its four-game win streak end. Darius Henderson chipped in 12 points and Josh Gantz had 10.

Henderson scored six points early in the second half to pull the River Hawks to 39-36. Sergio El Darwich scored the next four points to spark a 23-0 run for a 62-36 lead with 6:32 remaining. Fleming scored 10 points that included a dunk and steal during the stretch.





