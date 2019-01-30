ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 33-year-old Christian Valentin-Penchi pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder. He faces possible life in prison at an April 12 sentencing.

Authorities say 23-year-old Vanessa Cocly disappeared last April. She had broken up with Valentin-Penchi the year before. Cocly’s family tracked down her phone, which had pinged near Valentin-Penchi’s apartment. The family also found her car in the same area.

Orange County deputies executed a search warrant at the apartment and found Cocly’s dead body. Valentin-Penchi had fled to Puerto Rico but was arrested there and returned to Orlando.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/





