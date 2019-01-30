INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A former suburban Indianapolis swim coach has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison for sexually exploiting one of the girls he coached.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced the sentencing Wednesday of 30-year-old John Goelz, who coached at the Carmel Swim Club and as a volunteer assistant coach for Carmel High School swim team.

Minkler says Goelz had a relationship with the girl that lasted more than nine months through last June. Prosecutors have said they believe Goelz had sex with the girl at parks, at his home and at an Anderson hotel where he shot video of them having sex. Her age hasn’t been disclosed.

Goelz also must also serve 10 years of supervised release following his sentence.





