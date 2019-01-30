SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont teacher accused of secretly taking cellphone photos up a student’s skirt has pleaded guilty.

The Burlington Free Press reports 32-year-old Brian Lynam, of Burlington, entered his plea to voyeurism Tuesday.

He will serve two years on probation and will voluntarily give up his Vermont teaching license as part of his plea deal with prosecutors.

Lynam taught music at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington.

Police said a student reported seeing him take a photo with his cellphone up the skirt of a female student as he climbed a stairwell behind her.

Lynam was also accused of taking similar photos of his colleagues at the school. Related voyeurism charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

His attorney says the plea agreement was a “reasonable resolution.”





