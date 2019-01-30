AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A former teacher at a private Christian school has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old student and has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Derek Michael Boyce was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to 10 felonies, including gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Boyce was arrested in September after the girl’s mother caught him at her Lisbon home with her daughter and called police.

He was placed on leave and then fired from his job as a math teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport, a private Seventh-day Adventist school. An affidavit indicates Boyce admitted to his relationship with the girl during his initial interview with police.

