PARIS (AP) - French police say a gunman opened fire in the streets of a city on Corsica, killing one and wounding six people.
Police said the suspect also shot at police officers in the Corsican city of Bastia on Wednesday before holing up in a nearby building.
Police say there is no indication yet his actions were terror-related.
They say an officer was among the people injured.
