By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 30, 2019

PARIS (AP) - French police say a gunman opened fire in the streets of a city on Corsica, killing one and wounding six people.

Police said the suspect also shot at police officers in the Corsican city of Bastia on Wednesday before holing up in a nearby building.

Police say there is no indication yet his actions were terror-related.

They say an officer was among the people injured.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide